Nanaimo RCMP trying to identify owner of hockey stick signed by No. 19

Nanaimo police have an autographed hockey stick that they would like to return to its rightful owner.

The stick was found inside a vehicle parked in the 5000 block of Colinwood Drive on Friday.

The owner of the vehicle did not recognize the hockey stick, which police describe as a left-handed wooden Easton that is signed, “To Steven. Best of Luck.” The autograph on the stick is not legible, but the person who signed it added the number 19.

“We did quick Google check of famous NHL players that wore No. 19, but unfortunately none match the signature on the stick,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Anyone with information about who owns this hockey stick is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

