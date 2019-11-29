Nanaimo RCMP to stay at schools for the rest of day following threat

Nanaimo RCMP were at Dover Bay Secondary School this morning after a threat led to a lockdown of the high school. (CHRIS BUSH/The NEWS BULLETIN)

While lockdowns and hold-and-secures at three Nanaimo district schools have been lifted, police will remain at schools for the remainder of the day, say officials.

Following a threat that was made to Dover Bay Secondary School on Friday morning, the north-end high school was put into lockdown, while McGirr Elementary and Nanaimo District Secondary School saw hold-and-secures implemented, according to Nanaimo RCMP and Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools.

No arrests were made, say police.

“An incident came directly to us this morning,” Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, told the News Bulletin. “We discussed it with senior staff at the school and we thought that the appropriate measure would be to lock down Dover and because McGirr was adjacent to it, put [it] on hold-and-secure. And there may have been some kind of relationship with NDSS involving this incident, so they were put on hold-and-secure.

“At 11:20 a.m., we had done what we felt was a pretty solid investigation into the incident. We deemed it wasn’t credible, but out of an abundance of caution for students staff and parents, two officers at the school will remain there for the rest of the day and we will continue to investigate this incident.”

Dale Burgos, school district spokesman, said he couldn’t provide specifics on the incident, but said a lockdown is a situation when there is a threat in the immediate vicinity of the school, whether it’s outside the school or inside and a hold-and-secure is more to do with when something is happening near the school, where there is police presence.

Nanaimo RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 250-754-2345.

