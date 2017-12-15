Nanaimo RCMP seeks owners of stolen items

Nanaimo RCMP have dozens of stolen items, seized during a recent search warrant, which they hope to return to their rightful owners. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo Mounties are looking for the owners of dozens of seized stolen items.

The belongings were retrieved following a search warrant carried out on a home in central Nanaimo Nov. 30 and investigators would like to return the items to their lawful owners.

Stolen items gallery

The seized property includes numerous brand name tools, a mountain bike, electronics, power tools, a red-and-white electric guitar, big-screen TV and various other miscellaneous items.

Anyone who has had similar items stolen from their homes, businesses or vehicles is asked to contact Const. Eric Coyne of the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2017-41931.

