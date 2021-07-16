Nanaimo RCMP seek suspected digital camera thieves

Two women suspected of stealing Nikon D90 from insurance adjuster at Seto Sushi restaurant

Nanaimo RCMP are hoping the public can help identify two women suspected of stealing a camera in a restaurant parking lot on Departure Bay Road. (Photo submitted)

Police in Nanaimo are asking for the public’s help to identify two women suspected of stealing a digital camera.

The theft happened at about 11:45 a.m. on June 23, near Seto Sushi restaurant at 4286 Departure Bay Road.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the owner of the camera told police he is an insurance adjuster and was taking pictures of the restaurant. He forgot something in the restaurant and placed the camera on the ground for less than one minute, while he went inside. When he returned the camera was gone.

The victim immediately called the police and reported the theft.

The investigator reviewed security footage of the parking lot, which revealed that, mere seconds after the camera was placed on the ground, the two suspects could be seen walking in the direction of the camera and picking up a small black object, then walking away. Police are satisfied that the black object they picked up was the camera.

The stolen camera is a black Nikon D90 valued at almost $2,000.

The two suspects are Indigenous women, 20-25 year-old. Both had long dark hair and were wearing dark pants.

Anyone with information about incident or the identification of the two suspects, is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file number 2021-22893.

