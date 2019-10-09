Nanaimo RCMP seek owner of mountain bike believed to be stolen

Police in Nanaimo are looking for the owner of a bike they confiscated on Oct. 8 after determining it was possibly stolen. (Photo submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP has a green Giant mountain bike that was found Tuesday in downtown Nanaimo.

According to police, the bike was taken from a person well known to police and is actively involved in property-related crime and after a discussion with the individual, investigators decided to take the bike from him and try and find its owner.

A check of the serial number revealed the bike had not been reported stolen. Officers also checked in with local bike shops that sell this brand and were told none of them had recently sold that make or model of bike.

Anyone with information about who owns the bike is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

