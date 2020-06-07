Nanaimo RCMP seek owner of kid’s bike found in Harewood

Nanaimo RCMP are hoping the public can help locate the owner of a children’s bike found on Sixth Street on June 1. (Submitted photo)

Police in Nanaimo are seeking the public’s help in finding the owner of a children’s bike found in Harewood area last week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the blue Sportek Ground Breaker bike was found last Monday at a parking lot at 510 Sixth Street. Police inquiries yielded no information and no children were said to be living at a nearby condo complex.

The first five digits of the serial number are L2Z01 and a search of Nanaimo RCMP’s Project 529 bike registration database yielded no results.

Anyone who has information on the bike’s owner is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

READ ALSO: Police seek owner of bike recovered in downtown Nanaimo area

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin