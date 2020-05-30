Nanaimo RCMP seek owner of bike recovered in downtown area

Grey Cannondale road bike found on Wesley Street in Nanaimo on May 23

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the owner of a grey Cannondale road bike, found on Wesley Street on May 23. (Submitted photo)

Police are seeking anyone with information about a bike recovered from the downtown Nanaimo area last week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, a Cannondale road bike was found abandoned on Wesley Street May 23 and while officers canvassed the area, they were not able to find the owner. The bike was subsequently taken by police for safekeeping.

The bike had not been reported stolen and wasn’t registered with Nanaimo RCMP’s Project 529 bike registration program.

It is grey, with metal toe clips, road tires and an XL frame, say police, and its serial number is 484000104770.

Anyone who has information about the bike’s owner is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-734-2345.

Police ask the bike’s owner to be prepared to verify ownership with proof of purchase.

RELATED: Nanaimo RCMP investigate series of bike thefts

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin