Nanaimo RCMP seek info on vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Police say Volkswagen side-swiped Pontiac at intersection of Franklyn and Selby streets on May 29

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking help in identifying the driver of a white Volkswagen Jetta allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident two weeks ago.

According to a press release, the Jetta, which had Alberta licence plates, was involved in an accident with a Pontiac Sunfire at around 7:45 p.m. on May 29 at the intersection of Franklyn and Selby streets.

Police who responded to the accident spoke the driver of the Pontiac, as well as witnesses, and determined the Jetta “side-swiped” the Sunfire on the driver’s side after failing to yield at the intersection.

Two men were seen in the Jetta, but no other description was provided by witnesses, and police say there was significant damage to the Jetta’s passenger side. It was seen heading in the direction of Fitzwilliam Street from Selby Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

