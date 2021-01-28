Nanaimo RCMP seek help locating missing woman who may have left B.C.

Tammy Riley last seen Jan. 21, could be headed to Manitoba

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help in finding a woman who has not been seen since last Thursday.

In a press release, police say Tammy Riley, 45, has not been seen since Jan. 21. An acquaintance notified officials on Tuesday and a missing persons investigation was initiated. Her disappearance is out of character and investigators are concerned for her safety and well-being, the press release said.

The last contact with Riley was made by phone and at that time it was believed she was in Vancouver, said the press release. Police are following up on information that she could be headed to Manitoba to visit family.

Riley is Caucasian, standing 5-feet-7 and weighing 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, noted the press release, and she has a tattoo of a flower on her left shoulder.

Anyone with information on Riley’s whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file #2021-3065.

Nanaimo News Bulletin