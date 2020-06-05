Nanaimo RCMP seek help locating missing indigenous youth

Family of William Baker worries he's in company of people putting him at risk

Nanaimo RCMP seek public help in locating William Baker, who left his south Nanaimo home June 4 and didn’t return. (Submitted photo)

Police in Nanaimo are asking the public to help locate a missing 15-year-old boy whose family worries may be in the company of people who don’t have his best intentions at heart.

William Baker left his home in south Nanaimo Thursday and did not return, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release. Baker’s family believes he is in the company of older individuals who are putting him at risk and they are extremely worried for his safety and well-being, the press release said.

Baker is an indigenous person and described as being 5-feet-3, weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone knowing Baker’s whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

