Nanaimo RCMP seek help locating man who may be injured, needing hospitalization

Nanaimo RCMP seek assistance in locating Jiles Bennett, 44, not seen since June 24. (Submitted photo)

Police in Nanaimo are asking the public for help in finding a missing man who may be hurt and in need of hospital treatment.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Jiles Bennett, 44, has not been seen since this past Thursday and based on information collected by investigators thus far, he may be injured and require hospitalization.

Bennett is Caucasian, standing 5-feet-7, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, said the press release. He is of no fixed address and known to frequent emergency shelters.

Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file # 2021-23099.

