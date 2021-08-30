Nanaimo RCMP search for man who missed important appointment

RCMP ask for help locating 30-year-old Mikhail Deyneko

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help locating a 30-year-old man who is considered missing. (Photo submitted)

Police are hoping the public might be able to help them locate a man who they say “missed an important appointment” and is now considered missing.

Mikhail Deyneko, 30, is of no fixed address and frequents shelters in Nanaimo and on the Lower Mainland, noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

Police say they were alerted Aug. 26 and investigators have been unable to locate Deyneko “and are concerned for his well-being.”

Deyneko white, 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has a scarred pinkie finger on his right hand.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deyneko is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-32245.

