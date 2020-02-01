Nanaimo RCMP say phones not functioning properly

Police ask people in Nanaimo not to phone in non-urgent calls for the time being

Nanaimo RCMP said it is currently experiencing loss of function with its phone lines and asks the public to avoid calling in non-urgent issues. (Black Press file)

Nanaimo RCMP is asking the public to avoid calling its non-emergency line as it is currently experiencing phone issues.

According to a press release, the phone line is experiencing some loss of function.

“Callers are able to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency lines, however their calls are not able to be forwarded to dispatch, and your call for service cannot be created,” Sgt. Jon Stuart, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said in the press release. “Until this is issue is corrected, please refrain from calling in non-urgent issues. Voice mails can be left for the police to follow up with you later. For any emergency requiring an urgent response, please call 911.”

READ ALSO: Police seek info about man accused of $25K credit fraud

An update will be provided once the issue has been corrected, the press release said.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter