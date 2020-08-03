Nanaimo RCMP say increase in cycling opens up potential for more bike thefts

Police in Nanaimo are warning cyclists that their bike ride could be cut short by thieves if proper bicycle security precautions aren’t taken.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release last week reminding cyclists to register their bikes on 529 Garage. The press release points to increased bike sales.

“Many people are looking for fun activities that get people outside while still following provincial health recommendations. Cycling is a great way to do this,” the release noted, adding that more bikes on the trails and roads, however, means “more opportunities for bike thieves.”

RCMP recommend always locking bikes in a visible location using a “quality D lock” at a “secure bike parking structure,” and never leaving it outside overnight. RCMP recommend cyclists register their bikes with 529 Garage Nanaimo. Stolen bikes can be reported via the 529 Garage app or to Nanaimo RCMP.

“529 Garage not only helps police return bikes to their owners but sends out a broadcast to all 529 Garage users in the area to be on the look out for the missing bike,” the RCMP press release notes.

Cyclists registered with 529 Garage can get free tamper-proof shields to affix to their bikes at the Nanaimo RCMP detachment, at local bike shops and at Canadian Tire.

For more information about 529 Garage Nanaimo, contact Christy Wood, Nanaimo RCMP community policing coordinator, at 250-755-3163.

