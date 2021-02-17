Nanaimo RCMP looking for woman wanted for passing a forged document and other offences

Stevie Daniele Pirart, 28, is wanted by police after failing to show for provincial court in Nanaimo. (Submitted photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a woman failed to show at provincial court in Nanaimo and saw numerous criminal code warrants issued against her.

According to a press release, Stevie Daniele Pirart, 28, is the subject of 10 police investigations including allegedly using a forged document, possession of stolen property, obstruction, a breach of a release order and other offences.

While her whereabouts are currently unknown, she is believed to be residing in central Vancouver Island, the press release said.

Pirart stands 5-foot-9, weighs 170 pounds and has brown her and brown eyes and she also has a tattoo of flowers on her left forearm and ‘McCall BFF’ with a crown on her right forearm.

Anyone with information on Pirart is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

