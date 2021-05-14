Nanaimo RCMP looking for woman new to the area who has gone missing

Investigators unable to contact Miriam Baribeau, 30, and are concerned for her safety

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a 30-year-old who has not been seen since Sunday, May 9. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who moved to the area only recently and hasn’t been in contact with friends.

According to a police press release, 30-year-old Miriam Baribeau has not been seen since Sunday, May 9. Investigators have been unable to contact Baribeau by phone or on any social media platforms.

“Due to the inability to contact her and other findings, police and friends of Baribeau are concerned for her safety and well-being,” noted the press release.

Baribeau recently moved to Nanaimo from Quebec and speaks only broken English, say RCMP. She is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-4, heavy set, with brown hair and green eyes. No clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information on Baribeau’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-17321.

