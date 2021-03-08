Nanaimo RCMP looking for two men suspected of a break-and-enter attempt

Police in Nanaimo are turning to the public for help identifying two men suspected of a break-and-enter attempt at a Nicol Street apartment building. (Photo submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP hopes the public can help identify two men in relation to a recent alleged break-and-enter attempt.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at an apartment building in the 200 block of Nicol Street, according to an RCMP press release.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects in the building parking lot. The same two individuals were allegedly later seen attempting to break open a locked door to the building. The release noted that it is unknown if they were successful in gaining entry and what if anything was stolen.

Both suspects are Caucasian, heavy set and were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-6953.

