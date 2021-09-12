Nanaimo RCMP looking for teen who has been missing for a week

Gaige Knighton, 17, has a purple BMX bike and may be living in a tent, police say

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a 17-year-old who was reported missing Sept. 5. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to try to locate a 17-year-old who may be living in a tent somewhere in the city.

Police issued a press release Sunday, Sept. 12, advising that Gaige Knighton was last seen Sept. 5 and was reported missing that day.

“Extensive patrols conducted by police, and searches by friends and caregivers have been unsuccessful in locating him. As a result, his family is worried for his safety and well-being,” the release noted.

Knighton had some personal items with him when he left home and was riding his purple BMX bike. He is known to frequent skate parks and may be living in a tent, say police.

Knighton is Indigenous, 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, and the picture provided is recent. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, camouflage pants, tan-coloured boots, and has a brown backpack.

Anyone with information on the youth’s whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-33660.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin