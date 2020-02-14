Nanaimo RCMP looking for owners of six seized bikes

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for the owners of six bikes seized in south Nanaimo in November. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo Mounties are looking for the owners of six bicycles that were seized recently.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the bikes were found Nov. 30 on a property on Irwin Street. When officers spoke with the property owner, he told the officers he had no knowledge of the bikes and would like them removed. Police assisted and would now like to find the owners.

Anyone who believes they own the bikes or believe they know who does is asked to retrieve them. Proof of purchase or serial number will be required to claim them.

For further information or to have questions answered, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2019-47909.

