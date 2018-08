Nanaimo RCMP want to return a set of golf clubs and fishing spool to their owners. Photos submitted

The Nanaimo RCMP is looking for the owners of a set of older golf clubs and bag and an antique fishing spool with line in a red box.

The items were found by a passerby July 10 stashed in hedges behind the Harewood Dental Clinic on Deering Street.

Anyone who is missing these items or knows who they may belong to is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2018-24593.