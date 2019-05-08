Nanaimo RCMP hope to reunite child-size hockey gear, found behind Woodgrove Centre, with its owner. Photo submitted

Nanaimo RCMP looking for owner of child’s hockey gear

Gear found in bag with electric hedge trimmer near shopping mall trash bins

  • May. 8, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Nanaimo RCMP hope to find owner of child-size Bauer hockey equipment found in north Nanaimo.

The gear was found Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. near the trash bins behind Sport Chek at Woodgrove Centre in a bag along with an electric hedge trimmer.

Anyone who believes the equipment belongs to them or knows who owns it is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

