Nanaimo RCMP looking for owner of child’s hockey gear

Nanaimo RCMP hope to reunite child-size hockey gear, found behind Woodgrove Centre, with its owner. Photo submitted

Nanaimo RCMP hope to find owner of child-size Bauer hockey equipment found in north Nanaimo.

The gear was found Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. near the trash bins behind Sport Chek at Woodgrove Centre in a bag along with an electric hedge trimmer.

Anyone who believes the equipment belongs to them or knows who owns it is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

