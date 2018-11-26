Nanaimo RCMP looking for missing teenage girl

Police are looking for Madrica (Maddie) Damon, 14, of Nanaimo, who has been missing since Saturday. Photo submitted

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 14-year-old Madrica (aka Maddie) Damon who left her north Nanaimo home at about 6 p.m. on Saturday and has not returned.

Investigators have followed up on reports that Damon has been active on Facebook but to date, they have been unable to contact her, which has her family and friends concerned for her well-being.

Damon is Caucasian with long red hair, green eyes and freckles. She is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing black leggings and a black Nike hoodie.

Anyone with information on Damon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.