Nanaimo RCMP looking for missing man

Scot Labelle, of no fixed address, has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4

Police in Nanaimo are looking for Scot Labelle who has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4.

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 43-year-old Scot Russell Labelle, who has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4.

Labelle, of no fixed address, was reported missing to the Nanaimo RCMP on Feb. 5. He has missed several scheduled appointments with health care providers, which has them concerned for his safety and well-being.

Since being reported missing, investigators have conducted numerous inquiries and visited all locations in Nanaimo Labelle is known to frequent. None of his associates or caregivers have given any indication Labelle was intending to leave the city.

Labelle is white, 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He often carries a large backpack and usually wears camouflage clothing.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Scot Labelle is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

