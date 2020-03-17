Nanaimo RCMP looking for man who hasn’t been seen in weeks

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Nathaniel Fraser, 41, was reported missing on Feb. 24, but hasn’t been seen by family since Feb. 20. (Photo submitted)

Police in Nanaimo are seeking help from the public to find a 41-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in close to a month.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Nathaniel Fraser, 41, was reported missing on Feb. 24, but hasn’t been seen by family since Feb. 20.

Fraser was struggling with personal issues and he is believed to be in Nanaimo, said the press release, but police haven’t been able to locate him.

Fraser is Caucasian, stands 5-feet-10 and weighs 180 pounds, the press release said. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a Celtic design tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information on Fraser’s whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

