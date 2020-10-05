Nanaimo RCMP looking for man who hasn’t been in touch with family for months

Police hope the public can help pinpoint the whereabouts of Sidney Joseph Mantee

RCMP are asking for help in locating Sidney Joseph Mantee, 32, who was living in Nanaimo, but has not been seen since March. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate Sidney Joseph Mantee, who has not been seen since March.

His family, who live in Saskatchewan, contacted the Nanaimo RCMP recently to express their concern for him and told investigators for Mantee to have no contact with his family for so long is out of character for him. As a result they are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Mantee, 32, resided on Rosehill Street in Nanaimo for a period of time and had mentioned that he may move to Victoria. He does not use social media.

Mantee is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mantee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 or the closest police jurisdiction and quote file No. 2020-36242.

