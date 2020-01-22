Nanaimo RCMP looking for man suspected of $25,000 credit fraud

Police allege suspect racked up debt under another person's name

Police in Nanaimo hope the public can help identify a man suspected of taking out a credit card and line of credit under another person’s name and racking up $25,000 in charges. (Photo submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP hopes the public can help identify a man suspected of committing fraud several months ago.

According to police, the suspect allegedly took out a credit card and a line of credit on an unsuspecting individual, then charged upward of $25,000 on them.

The credit card and line of credit were both opened in September at the BMO bank, located at 6908 Island Highway North in Nanaimo.

The victim reported his loss to the Nanaimo RCMP and indicated he has no knowledge of this person and was unaware of the transaction until BMO contacted him.

Investigators recently obtained a surveillance video showing the suspect completing the line of credit application at the bank.

Anyone with information about the identity of suspect is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

