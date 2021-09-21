Nanaimo RCMP looking for driver and vehicle involved in recent hit and run

Police in Nanaimo are looking for driver of an older grey Acura car that hit a parked vehicle and then drove off. (File photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are are looking for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident.

According to police press release, the collision happened on the 300 block of Harwell Road in Nanaimo at about 6:20 p.m. Sept. 1 when a witness saw an older-model grey Acura hit a parked vehicle. It then backed up and drove away from the scene without stopping.

“The collision was loud enough that it drew the attention of a second caller,” said Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release. “It is believed the Acura sustained front-end damage. We need to speak with the driver of the Acura.”

Investigators also believe, Wade said, that the driver may not have realized the extent of the damage caused by the collision and may also not be aware that, by law, they are required to stop and report a collision with another motor vehicle.

Anyone with information about the collision or the Acura is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-33112.

