Nanaimo RCMP looking for bicycle’s owner

Police in Nanaimo have a Marin road bike they recovered and would like to return it to its owner. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo Mounties would like to return a bicycle to its owner.

According to police, a woman called Friday after she saw someone suspicious drop the bike in a ditch that runs alongside of Wills Road in north Nanaimo and then carry on.

Police located the Marin road bike, which was found to be excellent condition. Investigators have checked the bike’s serial number and contacted the store that sells the brand locally, but so far have not been able to track down its owner, nor has the bike been reported as stolen.

Anyone with information about this bike is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

