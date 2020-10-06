Nanaimo RCMP look for pickup driver who crashed into power pole last month

Police ask for tips about tall, shirtless, deep-voiced man spotted at the scene on Victoria Road

Police in Nanaimo hope the public can provide information to help identify a driver who fled the scene after crashing a pickup truck into a utility pole. (News Bulletin file photo)

The Nanaimo RCMP is reaching out to the public for help to identify the driver of a motor vehicle that crashed into a power pole.

The incident happened at about 6:15 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 700 block of Victoria Road, between Rainier Avenue and Needham Street. Neither the driver nor the motor vehicle have been identified.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, several witnesses told investigators they heard a crash on Victoria Road then looked out and saw a power pole and lines leaning precariously across the street and a transformer on the ground. One witness saw a shirtless man several minutes afterward who appeared to be wandering on the street near the crash scene. He was described as Caucasian, approximately 6-foot-6, with dark hair and spoke with a deep voice.

The vehicle involved was not seen, but investigators later learned it may have been a silver or grey Ford pickup, possibly an F-150 or a newer-model Ranger.

“The suspect vehicle most likely sustained significant damage from the impact, which knocked out power to the surrounding area and caused considerable disruption to the residents living nearby,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-33554.

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin