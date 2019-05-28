Nanaimo RCMP laser-tag excessive speeders on the highway

Seven vehicles towed after drivers nailed for excessive speeds on Island Highway north of Nanaimo

Police impounded several vehicles after their drivers were ticketed for excessive speeding north of Nanaimo on Monday. Photo submitted

Nanaimo RCMP’s Municipal Traffic Unit practised enforcement at the speed of light yesterday and issued seven tickets for excessive speeding in a three-hour span.

According to an RCMP press release, traffic officers conducted laser speed enforcement from 6:30-9 a.m. on northbound traffic on the Island Highway at Ware Road in Lantzville, the site of several recent collisions where speed likely contributed to the severity of injuries.

In the stretch of highway where the posted speed limit is 80 kilometres per hour, police stopped seven drivers for speeds that ranged from 125 km/h to 148 km/h.

The vehicles were towed and impounded for a minimum of seven days.

“Drivers need to get the message. Speed continues to be one of the leading causes of fatal car crashes on B.C. streets and highways,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “Our members are doing their part and the motoring public should not be surprised to see continued speed enforcement throughout the month of May and summer months.”

