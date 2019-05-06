Nanaimo RCMP issued almost 300 speeding tickets last month

Sun’s out, radar guns out.

Nanaimo RCMP plan continued traffic enforcement efforts in the coming months to try to slow down speeders after almost 300 violation tickets were issued in April.

“In response to five traffic fatalities and several significant motor vehicle collisions within the first 90 days of 2019, the Nanaimo RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit is increasing traffic enforcement throughout Nanaimo targeting high-volume, high crash-sites,” noted an RCMP press release.

Officers patrolled the Island Highway at Ware Road, the Trans Canada Highway from Nicol Street to the Nanaimo Airport, and the Nanaimo Parkway.

“It was not uncommon for officers to find vehicles travelling 20-25 km/h over the posted speed limit. As a result some drivers were issued with a hefty fine for speeding while others, who exceeded the threshold for excessive speeding, had their vehicles impounded along with receiving a costly violation ticket,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Police say they also employed “passive measures” such as parking their vehicles roadside at certain times of day.

RCMP noted that while enforcing speed limits in school zones, “the overwhelming majority” of motorists were driving at acceptable speeds, though five vehicles in the Cilaire Elementary school zone were ticketed.

Police added that members of the public are urged to pull over and call 911 if they observe an impaired driver and provide, if possible, a licence plate number, vehicle description, location and direction of travel.

