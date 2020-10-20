Nanaimo RCMP investigating four break-ins in a 24-hour span

Public asked for tips after thefts from storage facilities, spa and government office

Police in Nanaimo are looking to the public for tips that could help solve four break-and-enters that happened in a span of 24 hours.

Thieves targeted two mini-storage facilities, a spa and a government building.

Police were called to Supreme Self Storage on Maki Road in south Nanaimo after staff saw suspects running away from the facility Monday at about 7 a.m. Investigators had a police dog services team respond, but were not able to establish a track of the suspects who were seen heading into a swampy area near the facility.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said two Skil saws a cooler, a six-foot ladder and 20 boxes of nails were taken.

Between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 2:30 a.m. Monday, three suspects were spotted on security video at Mostar Mini Storage on Mostar Road in north Nanaimo.

“Video surveillance managed to show three suspects, associated to a black SUV or a truck, unloading items from a locker into an unidentified vehicle,” O’Brien said. “At least four lockers were emptied.”

The only items known to have been stolen from the lockers were kayak paddles, small green propane bottles and a life jacket.

Thieves smashed a window to gain access to the B.C. government building at 2100 Labieux Rd. Monday.

Police were called to the site at 7:45 a.m. after it was discovered a large window on the ground level of the building had been broken, but the building’s alarm had not been triggered, O’Brien said. At least seven Lenovo ThinkBook laptop computers were stolen.

Police had also responded to the address at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

“Earlier in the evening we responded there for a report of a mischief,” O’Brien said. “It appears that a window had been splintered, the same window, but no entry had been gained at that point, so it appears that they came back and finished off the job.”

Blush MediSpa at 6596 Applecross Rd. was the victim of a break-in sometime between 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The main door to the business was shattered with a rock to gain entry. A large amount of cosmetics and an iPad were taken.

O’Brien said police don’t know if any of the break-ins are related, but investigators hope tips from the public will help identify the people responsible.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

