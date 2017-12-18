Nanaimo RCMP investigate report of man in Santa hat wielding sword

Incident occurred at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 along Townsite Road

  • Dec. 18, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A man in a Santa hat who was swinging a homemade sword will have to keep it sheathed from now on.

At about 10 a.m. on Dec. 6, Nanaimo RCMP were called to a report of a man brandishing a sword as he walked along Townsite Road, and police were able to locate the “wannabe Santa,” noted an RCMP press release.

“As it turns out the ‘sword’ was actually a two-foot piece of doorway trim with a handle attached to it…” the release noted. “The officer took a few moments to instruct the fellow on proper sword etiquette and storage then sent him on his way.”

Previous story
Jaws of Life used to pull driver from truck after rolling over into Surrey ditch
Next story
City to remove popular park sculpture

Just Posted

Jaws of Life used to pull driver from truck after rolling over into Surrey ditch

  • 10 hours ago

 

TransLink preparing for snow this week

 

Why does the City of Campbell River insist on installing something that does not work?

  • 10 hours ago

 

TRU, UBC Okanagan and UNBC create research pact

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read