Nanaimo RCMP investigate report of man in Santa hat wielding sword

Incident occurred at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 along Townsite Road

  • Dec. 18, 2017 12:00 a.m.
A man in a Santa hat who was swinging a homemade sword will have to keep it sheathed from now on.

At about 10 a.m. on Dec. 6, Nanaimo RCMP were called to a report of a man brandishing a sword as he walked along Townsite Road, and police were able to locate the “wannabe Santa,” noted an RCMP press release.

“As it turns out the ‘sword’ was actually a two-foot piece of doorway trim with a handle attached to it…” the release noted. “The officer took a few moments to instruct the fellow on proper sword etiquette and storage then sent him on his way.”

