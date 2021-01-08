Nanaimo RCMP interested in talking to two people after car window smashed, purse stolen

Man and woman aren't named as suspects, but were seen on security video following Cavan Street crime

Nanaimo RCMP are interested in speaking with two people, not named as suspects, following a theft of a purse from a vehicle parked on Cavan Street. (Photos submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two people who police consider to be of interest after a thief smashed a car window and stole a purse.

The theft happened Dec. 14 in a parking lot on Cavan St. According to an RCMP press release Jan. 8, police met with the owner of the vehicle who told them someone had thrown a rock through a side window and had taken her purse. Within hours, approximately $3,000 in purchases were made at various local businesses and online using credit cards that were in the purse.

Video surveillance captured two people who have not been identified and who are not believed to have any connection to the apartment building where the theft took place.

One person is a woman, 20-25 years old, wearing a black hat, infinity scarf, black backpack, leggings and white runners. The second is a man, 25-30 years old, with a thin build, who was wearing a black and white jacket and dark clothes.

“At this time the two persons profiled are only considered persons of interest but investigators would certainly like to speak with them,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the two people pictured is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-44492.

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin