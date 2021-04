Nanaimo RCMP have a ring that was found downtown and they would like to return it to its owner. (Photo submitted)

A gold ring was turned over to the Nanaimo RCMP and police would like to now pass it along to its rightful owner.

A police press release earlier this week noted that the ring was found in downtown Nanaimo. The inside has an engraving.

Anyone wishing more information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-13287.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP want to return found ring to owner

READ ALSO: Woman reunited with wedding ring she lost in Nanaimo

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin