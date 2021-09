Police turning to the public to help find owner of Giant Trance mountain bike

Police in Nanaimo hope to reunite a mountain bike with its owner. (Photo submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP recently recovered an expensive mountain bike they suspect was stolen.

Investigators have exhausted efforts to locate the rightful owner of the bike and are now turning to the public to help return the bike, a blue and white Giant Trance, to its owner.

Anyone with information about who owns the bike is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-28559.

