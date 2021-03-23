Nanaimo RCMP hope to identify person of interest in groping incident

Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can help identify a man who could have information that might further an investigation into a February groping incident. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can help identify a person of interest in an investigation into a report of a woman who was groped in the Woodgrove Centre parking lot.

According to an RCMP press release, the incident happened at about 4:45 p.m., Feb. 20. Investigators recently obtained a still photo of a person of interest who may have information that can further the investigation.

The man is believed to be either Indigenous or Hispanic, 25-30 years old and approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10.

In the photo he is wearing camouflage pants, dark shoes and a dark-coloured hoodie with a North Face logo on the front. He was also wearing a camouflage-pattern face mask.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-6304.

