Nanaimo RCMP hope public can help them track down person of interest

Police aren't saying why they're looking for young man and green-and-white car seen last month

  • May. 20, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a young man in relation to an open investigation.

Police aren’t releasing information about the nature of the allegations, saying in a press release only that the incident happened at about 1 p.m. April 18 in central Nanaimo.

The youth or young man was reportedly driving a small green and white car. He is described as caucasian, 18-20 years old, with a muscular build, numerous tattoos on his arms and neck and a buzz-cut hairstyle and large beard.

Anyone with information about the man or the vehicle is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

