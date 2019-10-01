Nanaimo RCMP hope owner will claim bicycle they suspect was stolen

Nanaimo RCMP have a bike they suspect could have been taken illegally and they want to return it to its owner. Photo submitted

Police in Nanaimo have a bicycle they hope to return to its owner.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, police came into possession of the bike Monday when they seized it from several individuals who they suspected had obtained it unlawfully, but were unable to determine who owned the bike when they checked its serial number.

“The owner may not even know their bike is missing or stolen,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “This is a perfect example of why all bike owners should register their bikes at www.project529.com. It only takes five minutes and by doing so, situations like this could be avoided.”

Anyone with information about the bike’s owner is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

