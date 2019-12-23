Nanaimo RCMP hope images of suspect’s vehicle will help with leads in plywood theft

Police in Nanaimo ask if members of the public can help identify pickup truck

Police in Nanaimo hope the public can help identify a pickup truck alleged to be associated to unsolved thefts. (Photo submitted)

Police in Nanaimo hope a tip from the public will lead them to the owner of a mystery pickup truck.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, in recent weeks several thefts have been reported at End of the Roll on Metral Drive.

The latest incident took place sometime overnight Dec. 9 when almost $500 worth of plywood was stolen, and video surveillance captured images of a pickup truck associated to the theft.

Anyone who can identify the suspect vehicle shown in photos is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter