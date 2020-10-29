Nanaimo RCMP hope for Halloween safety and COVID-19 safety this weekend

Nanaimo RCMP and public health inspectors will be out looking for homes and businesses violating provincial health orders Saturday, Oct. 31. (News Bulletin file photo)

It won’t be only trick-or-treaters who come knocking on doors on Halloween night.

Nanaimo RCMP and public health inspectors will be out looking for homes and businesses violating provincial health orders Saturday, Oct. 31. Teams of inspectors will be working throughout the night and will be knocking on doors where they suspect there are gatherings with more than six guests.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, issued an order Monday that gatherings in private homes are to be restricted to immediate family members and no more than six guests.

“If at home or at work and you choose to disregard safety orders, don’t be surprised to get a knock on your door from our team, and they won’t be looking for treats,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release. “Their sole objective is to ensure compliance and those who disregard these safety orders could face a fine of $2,000.”

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, hundreds of families are still expected to be out trick-or-treating on Halloween, so police are also advising everyone keep safety foremost in mind with the following tips for parents and motorists:

Parents should ensure face coverings and costumes don’t prevent being able to walk safely.

Families are asked to try to keep to one side of the road and avoid letting children go back and forth across streets.

Police recommend bringing a flashlight and extra batteries and trick-or-treaters should only call at homes where lights are on.

Don’t allow treats to be eaten before they’ve been inspected by parents or caregivers.

Motorist should keep speeds lowered and be prepared to stop suddenly.

To stay updated on public health orders and guidelines, click here.

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin