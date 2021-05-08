Nanaimo RCMP extremely concerned about missing woman, possible assault victim

Police in Nanaimo are seeking help from the community in finding a missing woman, who may have been the victim of an assault.
According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Stephanie Walker, 50, has not been seen since Thursday and investigators have learned from a relative that she may have been assaulted and injured. Police are extremely concerned for her safety and well-being, the press release said.
Walker, a resident of Cedar, stands 5-feet-7, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and has a tattoo of an eagle on her upper right arm, said the press release.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency number at 250-754-2345 quoting file number 2021-16475.
