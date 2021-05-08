Nanaimo RCMP extremely concerned about missing woman, possible assault victim

Stephanie Walker, 50, not seen since Thursday, says police in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP seek help finding Stephanie Walker, 50, not seen since May 6. (Submitted photo)

Police in Nanaimo are seeking help from the community in finding a missing woman, who may have been the victim of an assault.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Stephanie Walker, 50, has not been seen since Thursday and investigators have learned from a relative that she may have been assaulted and injured. Police are extremely concerned for her safety and well-being, the press release said.

Walker, a resident of Cedar, stands 5-feet-7, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and has a tattoo of an eagle on her upper right arm, said the press release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency number at 250-754-2345 quoting file number 2021-16475.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin