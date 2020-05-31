Nanaimo RCMP detachment resumes limited front counter service

The Nanaimo RCMP detachment counter staff have resumed processing police information checks.

No other services, such as civil fingerprinting, are being offered at this time, noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release, issued Wednesday, which went on to say the public will be notified when full services are resumed.

People who require a police information check must call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 to arrange an appointment and are asked not arrive at the detachment without calling ahead.

