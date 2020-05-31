Nanaimo RCMP detachment. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP detachment resumes limited front counter service

Detachment front counter staff now processing police information checks

  • May. 31, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The Nanaimo RCMP detachment counter staff have resumed processing police information checks.

No other services, such as civil fingerprinting, are being offered at this time, noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release, issued Wednesday, which went on to say the public will be notified when full services are resumed.

People who require a police information check must call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 to arrange an appointment and are asked not arrive at the detachment without calling ahead.

