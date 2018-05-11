Nanaimo RCMP detachment invites public to open house

Police tools of the trade on display at RCMP open house Saturday, May 12

Visitors to this weekend’s Nanaimo RCMP detachment open house will get to check out and even try on some of the tools of the crime-fighting trade. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo’s Mounties are offering up a chance to climb into a police car and visit holding cells without having to commit a crime.

Nanaimo RCMP detachment is hosting an open house Saturday, May 12.

Nanaimo RCMP hosts a detachment open house once every two years so this is a rare chance to see the inner workings of an RCMP detachment and the tools of the crime-fighting trade.

“We display all our resources and tactical resources in the horseshoe outside our detachment, in our front parking lot,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

O’Brien said there will be tours of the detachment cell block and and equipment used by the RCMP Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team and Vancouver Island Tactical Response Team, including Nanaimo RCMP’s tactical armoured vehicle.

The RCMP’s Marine Section and its members will also be on hand along with the Forensic Identification Unit and Police Dog Services, plus motorcycles from the Municipal Traffic Section and police patrol cars.

Mounties in dress red serge will also be on hand to pose for photos and there will be face painting and popcorn and lots of activities for children and families

There will also be a barbecue, sponsored by Brooks Landing Save-On-Foods, with proceeds supporting RCMP Victim Services. Volunteers with Community Policing and emergency preparedness will man a kiosk to answer questions and provide information pamphlets and volunteers will also be on hand to help register bicycles with the Project 529 bicycle anti-theft program.

“It’s a chance to meet and greet with the public and let them know what resources are available to keep their community safe,” O’Brien said. “They can meet with police officers. We’ll be willing to answer their questions and pose for pictures.”

This year’s open house runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nanaimo RCMP Detachment, 303 Prideaux St.

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter