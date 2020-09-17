Nanaimo RCMP community policing needs a few good volunteers

Volunteers needed to help Nanaimo RCMP and city deliver crime prevention and safety programs

Nanaimo Community Policing volunteer program is looking for people to help deliver crime prevention and community safety and development programs with the RCMP and City of Nanaimo. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP community policing volunteer program is looking for people to step up and join the team.

According to a press release, the program needs caring, compassionate people concerned about their community’s safety. They will help the RCMP and City of Nanaimo deliver crime prevention programs and get involved in community safety initiatives through programs, such as Speed Watch, crime watch patrols and 529 Garage bicycle registration.

Volunteers will also work with ICBC, and other policing partners, at community events and through workshops to provide information to the public about community policing.

To qualify, volunteers need to be 19 years old or older, have a valid driver’s licence and pass a basic police information check and interview.

Time commitment includes one shift per month and, ideally, a one-year commitment to the program. All volunteers must also attend orientation and operations training.

For more information, contact Christy Wood, community policing coordinator, by e-mail at christy.wood@nanaimo.ca or christy.wood@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. People can also call her office at 250-755-3163, or cell at 250-713-6335.

