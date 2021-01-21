Nanaimo RCMP say sections of Bowen Road will be closed between 2-3 p.m. on Jan. 21 in order to conduct an investigation related to a fatal accident from Dec. 30. (News Bulletin file)

Nanaimo RCMP close part of Bowen Road for pedestrian fatality investigation

Bowen Road, between Dufferin and Pryde, closed as police investigate fatal late-December accident

  • Jan. 21, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Nanaimo RCMP is advising the public of a partial road closure on Bowen Road this afternoon as police conduct an investigation related to a fatal collision from late December.

The closure will be in effect from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, on Bowen Road from Dufferin Crescent to Pryde Avenue, in both north and southbound lanes, according to a press release.

The closure is to allow officers to safely take measurements following the Dec. 31 collision, when an elderly woman on a motorized wheelchair was struck by a motor vehicle. The woman died later in hospital.

“The closures will be for a few minutes at a time however, it will provide the officers involved enough time and a safe environment to carry out their measurements,” the press release said.

Nanaimo RCMP apologize for any inconvenience caused.

RELATED: Police seek dashcam video after accident in Bowen Road area

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin

Previous story
Arson suspect arrested after fires at Cowichan Valley schools
Next story
Yellowhead Pioneer Residence Assisted Living have received COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Most Read