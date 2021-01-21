Nanaimo RCMP close part of Bowen Road for pedestrian fatality investigation

The Nanaimo RCMP is advising the public of a partial road closure on Bowen Road this afternoon as police conduct an investigation related to a fatal collision from late December.
The closure will be in effect from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, on Bowen Road from Dufferin Crescent to Pryde Avenue, in both north and southbound lanes, according to a press release.
The closure is to allow officers to safely take measurements following the Dec. 31 collision, when an elderly woman on a motorized wheelchair was struck by a motor vehicle. The woman died later in hospital.
“The closures will be for a few minutes at a time however, it will provide the officers involved enough time and a safe environment to carry out their measurements,” the press release said.
Nanaimo RCMP apologize for any inconvenience caused.
More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter