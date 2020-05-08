Nanaimo RCMP asking for information as they investigate report of stabbing

Police seek information in their investigation into an apparent stabbing that took place last week in Nanaimo.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, investigators are looking into an incident in which a 20-year-old man received a serious but non-life threatening injury in an altercation that took place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 27. The incident was said to occur somewhere between Cedar Road and downtown Nanaimo.

Police attended Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and spoke with the victim, who had numerous cuts, bruises and was being treated for an apparent stab wound, said the press release.

The man told police he had been walking roadside and was approached by an unknown male on a BMX bike. The suspect demanded the man hand over personal items and produced a knife, according to the press release. There was a struggle in which both the suspect and man fell to the ground and the man said he received the injury while fighting the suspect, who fled on the bike in an unknown direction, the press release said.

The victim did not have a cellphone and had to walk to the hospital to receive treatment, said the press release.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and at the time of the altercation was wearing black with a bandana over the lower part of his face.

“Investigators recognize details are limited, however, this appears to be a significant incident that requires further investigation,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

