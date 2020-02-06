Nanaimo RCMP ask people to keep eyes open for lost gold rings with white and black diamonds

Rings reported lost following photo shoot at residence on Bruce Avenue on Monday

Nanaimo RCMP are asking residents keep their eyes open for gold rings, with white and black diamonds, reported lost on Monday. (Submitted photo)

Police are asking Nanaimo residents to keep their eyes open for gold rings, with black and white diamonds, reported lost Monday.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, a woman lost the rings after taking them off her finger for a photo shoot that was being held near her Bruce Avenue residence. She told police she had searched for them, but couldn’t find them and hopes someone will find them and turn them in.

Both rings were white gold, with the bottom band having three rows of white and black diamonds. The other ring had three large black diamonds, with white diamonds surrounding it.

Anyone who finds the rings, or has information about them, is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 quoting file No. 2020-4264.

