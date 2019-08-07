Nanaimo RCMP ask help in identifying suspected dessert shop thieves

Police release photos of suspects who allegedly broke into a Front Street business and stole money

Police are asking the public for help identifying two individuals who allegedly broke into a business on Front Street last month. (Photos submitted)

Nanaimo Mounties need help identifying two thieves suspected to have stolen from a dessert shop last month.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, on July 6 at approximately 5:15 a.m., two individuals broke into Just Desserts, located at 90 Front St., and allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money from a cash register.

When officers attended the scene, they noticed the front door and lock were pried open and broken, according to a press release.

Two unidentified men wearing masks and gloves were seen on video surveillance breaking into the business and leaving through the rear door, police say. Police are now asking the public for help identifying the two individuals captured on video.

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects shown in the attached photo or has information on this incident is asked to please contact the Nanaimo RCMP and quote file number 2019-25784. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

